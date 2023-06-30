Daniel K. Inouye Highway Crash: Two-Car Crash Shuts Down CCTV Video Footage

Today we are going to talk about the latest crash incident that happened between two vehicles including a black SUV and a van. It is shared that the Daniel K. Inouye highway has reopened after being closed due to this accident but some sources claim that it is fake news, the Highway is still closed. This crash incident news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and gathering so much attention among netizens. Let us know more about this crash incident and also talk more about this accident video.

This video went viral in a short time period and lots of questions are arriving related to this accident. Our sources have fetched a lot of information about this incident and the viral video of this incident. This viral video is crossing a large number of views on the internet and social media pages. It is shared that this crash incident was so terrible and now making the headlines on the news channels. This crash incident took place recently on the Daniel K. Inouye highway. This video is easy to watch on various social media pages such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and more. Scroll down to this page and keep reading to know more about this crash incident.

Daniel K. Inouye Highway Crash

As per the exclusive sources, this tragic crash incident occurred between a Black SUV and a van. It is shared that there are a total of five people in the SUV vehicle at the time of this crash. On the other hand, there was only one driver in the van and he was driving the van at the time of the accident. The cause of this accident is said that the conditions were foggy and wet at the time when this incident happened but the exact reason is not confirmed.

After this crash incident, police arrived at the incident scene and began an investigation related to this crash. It is shared in a report that the SUV was speeding, hydroplaning, and then hit a van coming in the opposite direction which resulted in this tragic creash incident. There is no information coming out that anyone sustained injures life-threatening injuries in this accident. It is said that the people who were involved in this crash are getting treatment for their injuries. We will update our article after getting more details about the injured people and about this crash incident. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.