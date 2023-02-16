Which gaming console could be on top in the next few years?

Many gamers are still arguing over which console is the best, whether it is the Xbox series or PlayStation 5. This debate is leading towards another console war as both consoles try to convince users that they are the ultimate champion.

Both consoles offer a wide array of features and a variety of games which range from strategy games like casino 777 to shooters and RPG games.

But which gaming console could be at the very top of the consoles list over the next few years? Will it be the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5?

This article will explore the features found in each console, as well as their flaws.

Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5: A new console war?

The Xbox Series X was released at the end of 2020. It is the fourth-generation Xbox and follows the release of the Xbox One.

The PlayStation 5 was also released that same month and same year, which is why users are comparing them and pitting them against each other.

Since 2020, other versions of these consoles have been released with some minor, but useful, updates. For example, the Xbox Series X released an updated console at the end of 2021 with a better performing SSD expansion card.

The new SSD card increased the amount of external storage available from 1TB to 2TB.

Last year, in 2022, TCL Technology announced that a new Xbox Series S/X and a new PlayStation 5 Pro will be released at some point between 2023 and 2024. The exact date of these consoles’ release is yet to be confirmed.

It will most likely lead to a new console war as gamers try out these new products and compare their features. For the time being, the only recent consoles that users can compare are the Xbox Series X (or S) and the PlayStation 5.

Indeed, two Xbox models were released in November 2020. One of them is the famous Xbox Series X which is on the more expensive side.

It is a great, high-quality console with excellent features. The other Xbox model that was released at the same time was the Xbox Series S console which is more affordable.

It is a good console with good features. However, because it is less expensive, it is not as high-quality as the Xbox Series X model.

This article will focus on comparing the last Xbox X and PlayStation 5 models.

Features and differences between the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5

Both consoles are very popular and dearly loved by gamers. They are high-quality models with excellent features and entertaining games.

Readers should note that both consoles offer a great gaming experience and that picking a favourite or top console is also a subjective process. It depends on the type of games that one plays and one’s gaming habits (frequency, environment, budget…).

These personal and more subjective factors should be taken into account when selecting the best console.

Price range

When considering which console is the best and which one a gamer should buy, it is important to think about budget.

Generally speaking, the PlayStation 5 is slightly more expensive than the Xbox Series X. For example, it costs approximately £480 pounds to buy from a provider like Box.

The Xbox Series X costs £450 pounds to buy from a provider like Box. These prices can vary from provider to provider but, overall, the PlayStation 5 remains a little bit more expensive.

Positive features

Here are some of the positive features found in the PlayStation 5:

It offers stunning visuals in 4K resolution that can go up to 8K

It comes with a great DualSense wireless controller which includes dynamic adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone, and an immersive haptic feedback

It is built with a very efficient and fast solid-state drive (SSD) which is a new generation of storage device

USBC-C port

Here are some positive features available in the Xbox Series X:

It also offer stunning visuals in 4K resolution that can go up to 8K

Its SSD card is great and has been recently updated to have more storage space. As a result, it offers a bit more storage space than the PlayStation 5’s SSD card does

Comes with a great controller that is both comfortable and sleek

It is a very powerful console



Negative features

Here are some of the cons of the PlayStation 5:

Its design may feel too big and cumbersome for some gamers

Its controller may also feel too big for some gamers

Here are some cons of the Xbox Series X console:

It can also feel too big and cumbersome for some gamers

Its next-gen games might feel a bit limited due to a limited number of new releases

Games

Here are some exclusive games available on PS5:

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Horizon II: Forbidden West

Gran Turismo 7

Here are some exclusive games available on Xbox Series X:

Halo Infinite

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Forza Motorsport 8

Final thoughts

Overall, both consoles are pretty similar. They are both excellent and highly performing models.

What will probably distinguish a clear winner is the capacity of these games to recognise their flaws and provide regular updates to fix them.

But the most important aspect is the gaming selection. Games are also extremely important, and the winning console will have to offer excellent new-gen games.

If Xbox Series X does not offer more regular next-gen games, they might lose out to PlayStation 5.