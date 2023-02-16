What Happened To Christina Harrison? Woman Shot Dead in Irmo Kroger Parking Lot

Another shooting on February 14, 2023, outside the Irmo Kroger, left one woman dead and another person in Jail. As per the recent police report, the shooting took place after an argument turned into a tragic incident between two women who even didn’t know each other but took this horrific crime in their hands. As per the witnesses at the scene reported hearing the argument, followed shortly after by gunshots. Now, the shooter of the shooting has been taken into custody by the police whose identity was also released online. Keep reading to get more details here.

According to the sources, the suspected woman has been identified as 23-year-old Christina Harrison who is from Columbia and now, she is in custody. Let’s take a close look in this matter and what happened with the victim. The fight between two women took place in a South Carolina grocery store parking lot, as per the Irmo Police. Later, the police rushed to the Kroger Shopping Center at 4 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, and found a woman who was pronounced dead in a parking lot. Since the news of the woman went viral on social media, there is a moment of fear among all the people who were nearby the area.

What Happened To Christina Harrison?

After police responded to the area and found the dead woman, they have been interviewing witnesses and watching Surveillance cameras to identify the suspect. Chief Robert Dale said that it appears that Christina Harrison and the other woman didn’t know each other. However, they were involved in a verbal fight just before the shooting took place. Along with this, police also confirmed that Christina left the scene but turned himself into the police department a short time later. Now, she has been charged with murder.

With all of these, police didn’t disclose the identity of the deceased woman and maybe, they have given a call to her family after this crime. Some tributes can be seen on Facebook but those posts don’t clarify the identity of the woman. Now, the case has come in a serious matter and the police are trying to locate foul play in this matter but they didn’t identify yet. A picture of the deceased has been shared on social media. A post reads,” Irmo, S.C. Christina Harrison has been arrested for the killing of a stranger in a Kroger parking lot. Yesterday, Alexandria Cress Borys, 26, was shot and killed in the grocery store parking lot. Never a hate crime. The media barely notices. If it’s a hoax, they’re all over it”.