Who are Sean and Ashley Willey? Teen girl Parents Sue Wyoming School District

A school district has been sued by the angry parents of a teenage girl, who chose to be identified as a boy for almost six months between 2021 and 2022 at her school institution. The unnamed girl did not tell her parents about it while her school allegedly hid it from them. Sean Willey and his wife, Ashley, decided to take legal action against Sweetwater Country school district for not informing them about their child’s preference to be identified as a boy and how they used different pronouns to refer to her.

Who are Sean and Ashley Willey?

However, in its defense, the district reportedly claimed that schools were free to address their students as per their preferred names and pronouns in private. If a student is requesting the use of a transgender name and or pronoun, they will honor that request.

