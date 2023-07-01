Indonesia Earthquake Gempa Terkini, Gempa Hari Ini, M6.4 Earthquake Shakes Indonesia

There is shocking news coming forward that an earthquake hit several parts of Indonesia including the Island of Java on Friday 30 June 2023. It is shared that the earthquake struck off the Island of Java on Friday evening and this news is rapidly circulating on the top of the news or internet. This news is creating a great storm on the internet and lots of questions are arriving related to this incident, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this incident.

The Geophysics agency of the country, BMKG shared in a report that the earthquake that hit the island was of magnitude 6.4 and was so dangerous or destructive. Luckily, Java Island escaped this earthquake with some causality and light damage to the properties. Initially, it is shared that no causality occurred due to the earthquake since the people of Indonesia felt the tremors of the 6.4 earthquakes. Now this news is spreading like wildfire and multiple theories are coming out about this incident. Many people and netizens are showing their curiosity to know more about this incident, so keep reading this article to know more about this incident.

Indonesia Earthquake Gempa Terkini

The exact information about this earthquake incident is not shared or confirmed. Recently in the reports, it is shared that there is no causality and no warning was issued for the threat of a Tsunami on the island. Later, it is shared that some people were injured in this incident and some properties were also damaged due to this earthquake. There was no threat of a Tsunami on Java Island, said BMKG. It is shared by the geophysics agency BMKG of Indonesia that it was a mid-size quake that had the epicenter at a depth of 25 km or 15 miles. The tremors of this earthquake were felt in various parts and the region of Yogyakarta and center Java are the place where it was felt mostly.

A statement has been released by the Disaster Agency of Indonesia and Abdul Muhari spoke up on behalf of Indonesia's disaster agency. In the end, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the popular island of Java on Friday evening, 30 June 2023. It causes some damage to Indonesia's properties. Numerous plats on the Earth's crust struck which led to a huge number of earthquakes and volcanoes in Southeast Asia where Indonesia is also located.