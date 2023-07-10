Who Are ZavGirl and Natasha Cooper? True Crime YouTubers Blasted For Selling Autopsy

The True Crime YouTubers blasted for selling autopsy of Gannon Stauch. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. A furious backlash has erupted against two true crime YouTubers, Zav Girl and Natasha Cooper, who allegedly charged their patrons to view gruesome autopsy photos of Gannon Stauch, an eleven-year-old murdered by his stepmother.

Gannon Stauch went missing in January 2020, triggering a nationwide search. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was eventually accused of his murder. The horrifying details of the crime emerged during the trial, revealing that Gannon had been stabbed 18 times before being fatally shot. Letecia then allegedly concealed his lifeless body inside a suitcase. In May, she was convicted of the murder and sentenced to life without parole, as well as additional prison time for related charges. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Who Are ZavGirl and Natasha Cooper?

Zac Girl and Natasha Cooper are YouTubers who have garnered a following by covering and discussing true crime cases for their audiences. Understandably, social media users expressed their anger and disgust at the content creators for profiting from a tragedy involving an eleven-year-old child.

