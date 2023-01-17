Who Is Abby Carter? Know Everything About the 14 year-old Kingston Girl Missing

Recently the news has come on the internet that An Amber Alert was published on Monday by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Marshall County Sheriff’s office for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. The 14 years old girl identified as Abby Carter. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news has gone viral on many social networking sites. Lots of people are very shocked by this news and currently, many people have been searching for this news on the internet as they are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 14-year-old girl Abby Carter went missing. She was last seen on 16 January 2023 in Kingston, Oklahoma around 2:50 pm. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a backpack and a black jacket. She’s 5’01” and weighs 130 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes. Since the case was filed at the police station. Police started an investigation of the case. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Is Abby Carter?

reportedly, People in Marshall Country are concerned about a missing person case. Lots of people worry that a missing girl should come back safely. We hope she is found soon and in excellent health. An amber Alert was issued for a 14-year-old of Marshall County on Monday, 16 January 2023, the Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert o behalf of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Officer. The 14-year-old girl was last seen on Rainbow Lane in Kingston at roughly 2:50 pm. OHP stated that the suspect is 43 years old Amy Payne. Payne is 5’04” and weighs 150 lbs. The official revelation of the suspect’s information is s follows. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Since the news has come on the internet, it went viral on many social networking sites. As soon as this news went viral on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Currently, many people are worried about the 14 years old girl. A child abduction alert system will send out an Amber Alert also known as AMBER Alert. Currently, police are searching for the 14 years old girl if we will get any information about the news, so please read the complete article. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.