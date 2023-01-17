SB vs SNA Dream11 Team Prediction Live Score Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. A very famous Brazilian Paulista league is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Sao Bento vs Santo Andre. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they will share to show their best moves to the players. Currently, the fans are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about SB vs SNA match details and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s countine the article.

As we already mentioned that a very famous league is all set for the upcoming football match. This match is going to be played between two strong teams and both teams are ready to give tough competition to each in the playground. The Brazilian Paulista match between Sao Bento vs Santo Andre will be played at Estádio Municipal Walter Ribeiro (Sorocaba, São Paulo). If we talk about the weather details of the match the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including the team, time, date, venue and other details match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Match Details

Team: Sao Bento (SB) vs Santo Andre (SNA)

League: Brazilian Paulista

Date: 18th January 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time: 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Municipal Walter Ribeiro (Sorocaba, São Paulo)

Sao Bento (SB) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ze-Carlos Savio, 2. Alyson Neves, 3. Vinicius Leonardo, 4. Breno Lopes, 5. Bruno Aguiar, 6. Vinicius Foguinho, 7. Murilo Rangel, 8. Marcos de Sousa Junior, 9. Vitinho Schimith, 10. Iago Dias, 11. Branquinho Silva

Santo Andre (SNA) Possible Playing 11: 1.Lucas Frigeri, 2. Matheus Mancini, 3. Rodolfo, 4. Igor Fernandes-Araujo, 5. Ruan Costa-Souza, 6. Moises Ribeiro, 7. Gerson Magrao, 8. Nene Bonilha, 9. Djavan Souza, 10. Jose Hugo, 11. Paulo Sergio

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and popular among people. This match will be very interesting. This match is going to be played between Sao Bento vs Santo Andre on 18th January 2023 from 12:00 AM (IST) – 06:30 PM (GMT) at Estádio Municipal Walter Ribeiro (Sorocaba, São Paulo). Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the team that which team has more chance to win the match. The SB team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches and the SNA team won 2 matches, lost 2 matches and draw 1 match. The SNA team has more chances to win the match against SB. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.