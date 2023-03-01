Who Is Achraf Hakimi? Paris Saint-Germain’s Achraf Hakimi Under Investigation For Alleged Rape

Recently the big news has come on the internet that a very famous football player Achraf Hakimi was charged with s*xually assaulting a lady. As per the report, the 23-year-old lady has informed the police. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms and uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines. Now many people are searching for this news as this news left many questions in people’s minds and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information of the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Reportedly, football player Achraf Hakimi was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman. The Moroccan international created a name for himself during the World Cup, and now he is in police custody for the inquiry and now he is facing a question. According to the report, this incident took place at his home in the Paris neighbourhood of Boulogne on Saturday 25 February 2023. The lady in question arrived at the football player’s home in Boulogne. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Who Is Achraf Hakimi?

Based on the report, Hakimi invited a woman to his residence when his wife Hibe Abouk and children were in Dubai for vacation. 23 years lady told police that she was raped by the PSG player but did not wish to file a complaint. The victim only wished to make a statement of rape but charges are now privately following the case. Currently, this case is being investigated by the police. As far as we know, Hakimi is a married man and his wife’s name is Hibe Abouk who is 36 yaers old. They both met in 2018 after that, they were married. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Acheaf Hakimi is 24 yaers old and is a famus football player. He plays for Ligue 1 Club Paris Saint Germain and the Morocco national team. He mainly plays as a right back but he is better known for his runs, speed and goal-scoring ability. But now the football player has not answered the allegations yet. There is not much information about the case and now, the investigation is ongoing