Who Is Adele Tolentino Eid? 24 year-old Toronto Woman Shot and Killed in Etobicoke Shooting

The woman who was fatally shot in North Etobicoke late Saturday has been named by Toronto police. According to police, Toronto resident Adele Tolentino Eid, 24, was the victim.

Police in Toronto have identified the lady who was shot and killed late on Saturday night in north Etobicoke. Around 11:15 p.m., the incident took place in the Humberwood suburb, close to Cinrickbar and Hullrick Drives, east of Highway 427 and north of Rexdale Boulevard. According to investigators, the condo’s security got complaints from occupants who claimed to have heard a violent altercation and a loud bang. When police arrived, they discovered a parked car with what appeared to be bullet holes in it.

Who Is Adele Tolentino Eid?

Police said in a Sunday press release, “Police located the vehicle and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle. Life-saving measures were commenced by attending officers and continued by paramedics.” She died on the scene despite the efforts of emergency personnel, according to authorities. At the scene, the woman was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified by authorities on Sunday as Toronto resident Adele Tolentino Eid, 24. On Saturday night and Sunday morning, Cinrickbar Drive was shut down as police collected evidence. The inquiry has been handed over to the homicide squad of the Toronto Police Service. There is no known suspect information.

There is no known suspect information.