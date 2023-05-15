Tamil Nadu: 13 Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor in Tamil Nadu Districts

The news that we are sharing has been recovered from Tamil Nadu. It has been reported that 13 people have died after consuming spurious liquor. The reports tell us that the people died in two separate incidents and it has been found that four police officials have been suspended for negligence of duty. The families of the people are suffering from pain after the incidents. As the liquor was supplied in many areas, investigations are going on to avoid further tragedic situations that might take place by the consumption of the liquor. We are sharing with you about the incidents and the people behind them in this article. Go through the article to get the entire info about the news.

It has been reported from Tamil Nadu that several people became ill after consuming fake and artificial liquor at different places. The inspector general of Police N Kannan said the victims might have consumed spurious liquor mixed with an ethanol-methanol chemical. Further investigation by the police are indicating that the liquor was made for industrial purposes and was sold by some mixing etc by some alleged people. The police officials are trying to find out the links between different incidents as it seems that the same liquor has been circulated in the area.

13 Die After Consuming Spurious Liquor

At first, the report of ill people consuming liquor came from the Chengalpattu district five people have been hospitalised after consuming the illicit liquor and four of them died. The body of the deceased was sent for autopsy. Nine persons died in Mrakkanam village of Villupuram district. At present more than two dozen people are undergoing treatment and are out of danger as per the reports. The police have informed us that one accused Ammavasai has been arrested in connection with the Chengalpattu district incident. The other suspected accused are absconding till now. Special forces have been formed to arrest them.

It has been reported that a total of 57 cases have been reported from different areas and 9 people have been arrested till now, who produced the liquor from industrial chemicals. The illicit liquor was being sold for Rs 30 for a 200 ml packet. Some people were consuming 7 to 8 packets per day. As the situation revealed the state government was quick in action and suspended four police officers including two inspectors and two sub-inspectors for neglecting their duty. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned the incidents and ordered that Rs 10 lakh each would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those under medical treatment. Stay tuned.