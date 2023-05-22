Who Is Alicia Vikander’s? Alexander Skarsgard to Marrying Michael Fassbender Explained!

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with the entire world getting to know about the viral news, Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news, Here in this article, we will talk about the news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep reading the article to know more about the viral news. Alicia Vikander, 34, arrives at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival as the star of Brazilian director Karim Anouz’s ‘Firebrand,’ in which she plays the “clever” Catherine Paar.

But she wasn’t alone, as the Oscar winner was spotted entering the 76th film festival on Sunday, May 21, with her husband Michael Fassbender. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article. Alicia wore a custom-made Louis Vuitton blush pink gown with silver jewelry from the French luxury fashion house. For her brunette hair, she opted for a half-up half-down hairdo. While her husband was seen wearing a classic black tuxedo, which he paired with a white shirt and black bow tie, and completed his look with a pair of black shoes.

Who Is Alicia Vikander’s?

Alicia who has been pretty private about her relationship and personal life, met Michael in 2014 on the set of their film ‘The Light Between Oceans,’ in which they played onscreen husband and wife, reports through daily mail. Let’s talk about Alicia, Michael who told in 2016, “She met at the Toronto film festival on the dance floor. She thought that she was a good dancer until she started dancing and then she felt like she had two left feet. Prior to Michael, there was allegedly another man in Alicia’s life Alexander Skarsgard. They were linked several times starting from the year 2012, as per Vogue. The rumors started surfacing in 2013, when Alicia and Alexander were spotted in their hometown of Stockholm, Sweden. However, the duo shut down the rumors.

Alexander is now with Swedish actress Tuva Novotny, with whom he welcomed his first child at the season 4 premiere of his show 'Succession' in March 2023, reported People.