Who Is Angel Lynn? Woman Left Paralyzed During Kidnapping By BF Takes First Steps

Angel Lynn endured a life-altering brain injury three years ago and now she is gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet and news sites. She was paralyzed during the time of the kidnapping and got various major injuries that affect her life badly. Currently, she is continuously running in the trends of the internet and social media platforms. Many social media users are hitting the search engine and lots of people are curious to know more about her. In this article, we shared what happened to her, and also discuss in detail how she was injured badly, so read continuously and completely.

As per the exclusive news and information, She was injured badly in September 2020 and she faced a life-threatening brain injury which resulted in causing her being paralyzed and unable to communicate. She was paralyzed during a kidnapping by her boyfriend named Chay Bowskill. She was injured when she jumped out of a moving van at a speed of 60mph during a kidnapping and now she is facing a brain injury. Her mother, Nikki express and shared that she remembers the harrowing moment when doctors expressed doubts about her daughter’s survival. Scroll down to know more about herself.

Who Is Angel Lynn?

She is currently 22 years and she has been confined to a wheelchair. She regularly facing the undergoing rigorous daily physiotherapy to regain strength in her impaired limbs and reacquire fundamental skills. She is now suffering from a catastrophic brain injury and this falling accident left her paralyzed, now she can not walk or talk. Her parents Nikki who is 48 years old, and her husband Paddy who is 53 years old remembered her extraordinary journey in a documentary and her parents also shared a brief message about her journey after her falling incident. There is no information about her personal life and we will update our article after getting more information related to her.

She suffered so much to recover her stable health condition and she also battled COVID-19 and pneumonia. She faced various problems in her life and now it is said that there are some changes seen in her health condition. Her mother also shared that now she is able to write on her tablet, use the remote control to watch TV, and Wipe her own mouth but she can't talk yet We have hope that she may recover her health one day.