Who Is Ashley Johnson? Files Restraining Order Against Ex Brian Wayne Foster After $150K Extortion Attempt

Ashley Johnson, known for her role in 'The Last of Us,' has expressed deep apprehension regarding her personal safety, revealing a genuine fear for her life. In a distressing revelation, Johnson alleges that her ex-boyfriend has subjected her and her family to a series of distressing acts.

Brian Wayne Foster, known for his involvement in Talks Machina and other Critical Role shows, has had a notable career within the entertainment industry. He co-produced and hosted ‘Talks Machina’, a talk show that aired on Geek & Sundry and later on the ‘Critical Role’ Twitch and YouTube channels. Foster also hosted ‘Between the Sheets’, a one-on-one talk show where he interviewed various guests, including the cast members of ‘Critical Role’. Legal documents obtained by the blast reveal that Johnson has accused her ex-boyfriend, Brian Wayne Foster, of tampering with the security measures in her home. Johnson claims that after a significant altercation, Foster changed the passwords to her home Ring cameras.

This incident has left the actress feeling unsafe within her own home, particularly concerning the well-being of her family. Johnson expresses her concerns, believing that Foster is “close to the edge, has the ability to murder, and will cause harm not only to me but to them.”In the court filing, Johnson says on “May 15, 2023, the police issued an (Emergency Protective Order) due to (Brian) having attempted to extort $150,000 from me (television/film actress), his history of verbal abuse, his very unhinged mind from his addictive use of narcotics and several other reasons.” According to the actress, she has been attempting to end her relationship with Foster for more than two and a half years, and she finally managed to do so in May.

However, in the weeks leading up to their breakup, she alleges that they had an argument after which Foster started carrying an ammo case and a large black bag. Ultimately, Ashley Johnson filed a restraining order with the LA County Courts, requesting that her ex-boyfriend stay 500 yards away from her home and 100 yards away from her dogs. A judge granted her request and ordered Foster to stay away from the actress until a formal hearing scheduled for June.