Who Is Ashwath Narayan? FIR Against Karnataka BJP MLA For ‘Finish off Siddaramaiah’

The recent news that is making the headlines is about a recent controversy in Karnataka that emerged in the state after Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka Chief Minister came to power. It has been reported that now BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan is in great trouble as an FIR has been registered against him. The BJP leader is in trouble because of his alleged remarks in February this month during the election campaign. The Congress leaders now in power are before the BJP minister with an answer to his statement in the form of an FIR registered against him. What was his remark during the election campaign against Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah that has created difficulty for the BJP leader, er are sharing with you in detail. Scroll to the next page.

The news is grabbing the attention of the people as the congress minister Priyank Kharge is making the point about the BJP as they have lost the connection between brain and tongue and don’t think before they speak. On the other hand, Ashwath Narayan in a series of tweets said that his remarks were casual comments and not with bad intentions. Our viewers must be curious to know, what he said that time that he has given explanations for his statements. The alleged statement by him was- “finish off” Siddaramaiah like “Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda finished off Tipu Sultan” The statement in the past has become a nuisance for the minister now.

Who Is Ashwath Narayan?

The controversy started even when he commented on Siddaramaiah but now as FIR against him has been registered, he is claiming that his words were misconstructed. His remarks were comparing Siddaramaiah to Tipu Sultan as the king was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains, Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. He wanted to convey that Congress would face the same fate as Tipu Sultan faced in history. He made this comment while addressing a public event this February.

Now the congress party has raised this issue and filed a case against him. An FIR has been lodged against Ashwath Narayan under Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After this news surfaced on Twitter and other media platforms, people are reacting to it and advised him to keep his tongue in control. On the other hand, the minister is posting a series of posts to clarify that his words have been misinterpreted. What will be next in the debatable controversy? We will be before our viewers with more updates, so stay tuned.