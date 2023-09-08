Who Is Danny Masterson? Danny Masterson Is Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison

In this article, we are going to share the details of Danny Masteron case who was involved in a crime incident. It is shared that he raped two women and is now, sentenced to 30 years in Prison. He is a former American actor and has a large number of fans around the world. But recently, he was convicted rapist and this news is running on the top of the internet and social media pages. He was involved in a raping incident that happened in May and now, the news of this incident is aging highlighted. Let’s continue this article and discuss this incident and also talk more about himself.

Recently, the authorities shared that he was sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction in May of raping two women. Now, lots of people are hitting online platforms to know more about this case. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison by the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo on Thursday 7 September 2023. The court handed down the sentence to him after hearing the emotional statements from the survivors of the victims. There is a picture that was also shared in which Danny was seen with two more people and this picture is also getting attention.

Who Is Danny Masterson?

After the court procedure, he was found guilty of raping two victims in his Hollywood-area home back in 2003. The two victims were identified as Jen B and N Trout. Now, he was sentenced to 15 years for each count, and all the courts will be served successively. This rapping incident happened in 2003 and now the court has made thier decision successfully. The victims said in the Los Angeles courtroom to witness his sentencing and a statement was also shared. After a long time period, the victim’s family got justice and this news is running at the top of the news channels.

Let us know more about the suspect (Danny). His real name is Daniel Peter Masterson and he was born on 13 March 1976 in Nassau County, New York, United States. He is the spouse of Bijou Phillips and he got married in 2011. He is an American actor who is now convicted as a rapist. He was charged with 3 felony counts of rape and convicted of 2 counts of rape. Now, he has been sentenced to prison for 30 years and the family of the victims get justice after a long time. This news is running in the trends and many users are sharing thier reactions.