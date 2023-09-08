What Happened to Denzel Ward? Denzel Ward Returns to Practice as Bengals Near

Here, we are going to share the injury update of Denzel Ward who was injured recently. He sustained an injury in a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs and this news went viral on the internet and social media sites. He is an American football cornerback for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL). He has a large number of fans who are worried about him and hitting the search engines to know more about himself. Fans are worrying for him and asking about his availability for the season opener. So, let’s continue this article and more about his injury and himself also.

As per the exclusive reports, he was injured during a match and now is suffering from his injury. His injury has raised concerns about his availability for the team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was injured on 26 August 2023 and this news is disclosed by the fourth report of the game. After being injured, he was left out of the practice sessions, as his team follows the NFL’s concussion protocol to ensure his safety. While he shows some progress by participating in stretching and individual drills. Swipe up this article and continue your reading.

What Happened to Denzel Ward?

Let us clarify that his coming back into the field is still unclear because his team monitoring his recovery closely. His absence from the game could have a significant impact on the Browns. It can help in the victory of the opponent team in the next upcoming match. Fans are praying for his good health and they are so excited to watch him in this match. However, it is not disclosed that he will be seen in this match and no details have been shared about his current status. Some sources claim that he will be seen in the upcoming but nothing can be too early.

Denzel Nehemiah Ward is his real name and he is an American football cornerback. He plays for the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League (NFL). He began his playing during his college time at Ohio State. He was born in Macedonia, Ohio, U.S. on 28 April 1997 and he is presently 26 years old. He also played for the Knights football team, a high school team as a wide receiver. Now, lots of his fans are waiting for his return in upcoming matches.