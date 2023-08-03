Who is Elin Rubensson Partner Filip Stenstrom? Famous and Talented Football Midfielder Kids and Family

Recently Elin Rubensson has come on the internet and has been trending on social media platfroms. Elin Rubensson is a very famous and talented football midfielder and currently, she is playing in the Damallsvenskan. Since her name came on the internet, she has been making headlines on the internet. Now many people have been searching for Elin Rubensson’s name on the internet as they are very curious to know about her and her family. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

Elin Rubensson full name is Elin Rubensso Johanna Rubensson. She is a well-known player hailing from Sweden and has certainly made her mark in the sport. Elin is a 30-year-old central midfielder. As we already mentioned she is playing for the BK Hacken in the Damallsvenkan and Swedish National Team. She was a part of and played an important role for Sweden at the Under 19 Championship in 2012. After her solid performance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, there is a lot of interest in her personal life. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Elin Rubensson Partner Filip Stenstrom?

Now many people are very curious to know about Elin Rubensso’s hubsnad and kids. As per the report, Filip Stensytrom, now Filip Rubensso, is the hubby of a Swedish soccer player Elin Rubensso. The couple has been together for over a decade. Her hubby is a retired defender who played Angelholms FF. Filip was active as a soccer player for 7 years before his retirement in 2014. The ex-player played for several teams including IF Limhamn Bunkeflo, Vasteras SK and Malmo FF. Stenstrom created his Allsvenskan debut in the game against IFK Norrkiping. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, the love story of Elin and Filip started in 2011 when they crossed tracks and immediately connected. The two athletes’ relationship developed over the years, and in 2017, they took the next step and got engaged displaying their commitment to each other. The obsessed couple locked their love in July 2018 with a beautiful wedding ceremony. The couple was blessed with a son Frans. Here we have shared all the information that we had If we get any information then we will update you soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.