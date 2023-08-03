VIDEO: Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ Co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni Malhotra Dances to What Jhumka

In this article, we are going to talk about Harshaali Malhotra. She is a very famous Indian actress. Currenlty, her Instagram video is gone viral on the internet. Her new viral video is becoming a new topic on the internet. She recreates ‘Rocky Aur Rani’s ‘What Jhumka’. She is basically known among the people as Munni. She made her first debut film with Salman Khan which was gone hit. This news is at the top of the social media headlines. People are hugely searching for her viral video. People have many quarrires regarding this news. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page till the end and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Harshaali Malhotra, the child actress who stole hearts with her performance as Munni in the blockbuster film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, is all set to make a comeback in Bollywood. The talented young actress recently recreated the iconic song ‘What Jhumka’ from the much-awaited film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is a romantic drama directed by Karan Johar, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The film promises a grand affair with a star-studded cast and a compelling story.

Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni Malhotra Dances to What Jhumka

As we know that Harshaali is a very famous Indian actress. She was born on June 3, 2008. She appears in many famous Hindi-language films and television series. She grew up in Mumbai, Maharashtra. She debuted with a leading role in Kabir Khan’s 2015 drama film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. She is known in the film as Munni, a Pakistani Muslim Girl. Currently, her new reel is really liking people. She has a huge fan following on various social media platforms. Harshaali Malhotra’s recreation of ‘What Jhumka’ has created quite a buzz among fans and movie buffs. The original song, featuring Rekha and Jaya Bachchan, was a chartbuster back in the day.

With Harshaali’s charm and innocence, the new version of the song is expected to strike a chord with the audience once again. Despite being away from the limelight for some time, Harshaali has managed to maintain a solid fan base. Her acting skills and adorable presence on screen have made her a fan favorite. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the silver screen and are excited to see her in this new avatar. With her talent and potential, Harshaali Malhotra is definitely a rising star to watch out for. It will be interesting to see her evolve as an actress and continue to mesmerize the audience with her performances.