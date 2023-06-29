Who is Erik Gutierrez? Man Posing as Las Vegas Hotelier Nabs $1M-plus in Con

Currently, a name is gone viral on the internet. According to the sources, a man in Las Vegas is accused of stealing money from the casino. The man’s news is at the top of the social media headlines. People are getting shocked after hearing this news. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. People also want to know who is Erik Gutierrez. Erik Gutierrez, the news is on trend. netizens are hitting the search engine with questions regarding Erik Gutierrez. This news is making huge controversy. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a man in Las Vegas was found guilty of posing as a hotel and casino owner and convincing an employee to fork over more than $ 1 million in payments. As per reports, he was caught and is now in police custody. The police department has also released the identity of the suspect. The suspect name is Erik Gutierrez. He is 23 years old. Currently, he is facing several charges. He has been accused of stealing more than $1 million.

Who is Erik Gutierrez?

An eyewitness said to the police that an unknown came into the casino and asked the hotel’s security about the money, credit chips, casino chips, and all other important things. Erik Gutierrez said to the security that he is the owner of the hotel. Then he requested from the fire department $320,000. Further, Erik Gutierrez said to the security that the fire department need help to check fire tools therefore they want money for further investigation of the safety devices. The security was not known that he is not the owner of the hotel therefore the security paid the money in four installments to Erik Gutierrez. The security was a girl and she thought she was talking to her hotel’s owner.

Further, after the investigation Police recovered close to $850,00 though the location of the remaining $314,000 remains a mystery. He is a 23-year-old man who claimed that he is the owner of the hotel. He thief millions from the hotel. This is his second crime. The conversation between Erik Gutierrez and the security girl was on the cell phone. But, now he is caught and facing several charges.