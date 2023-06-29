Colleen Ballinger: YouTuber Colleen Ballinger Denies Allegations of Grooming

Colleen Ballinger is currently getting so much attention on internet sites and social media platforms. She is an American comedian, YouTuber, actress, singer, and writer who also carries a large number of fans around the world. It is shared that she denied allegations of “grooming” and made an inappropriate conversation with underage fans. This news is rapidly running on the internet and many showing their interest in this matter. Lots of people are hitting the search engine platforms to know more about herself and this incident. In this article, we are going to talk about this matter and also talk more about this incident.

As per the exclusive sources, she faced the accusations by posting a video to her YouTube channel Colleen Vlogs on 28 June 2023. It is also shared that she has denied allegations of grooming and engaging in inappropriate conversations with underage fans. She also asserted that false accusations were being made about her, acknowledging that her team had advised against speaking out. She also said that “she admit the truth to they never said she couldn’t sing about what she wanted to say,” before proceeding to express her thoughts on the situation by singing a song she had written. Swipe up this article and continue your reading.

Who Is Colleen Ballinger?

The video which was shared by her on 29 June on her youtube channel went viral in a short time period. In this viral video, she was featured playing her ukulele instrument and expressing her frustration through a song, even claiming that viewers were unfairly targeting her and subjecting her to harassment regarding her past. Now she is facing the controversy related to this video. She didn’t reply or gave any response to this incident and there is not much information coming forward related to this incident.

Let us know more about herself, Colleen Mae Ballinger was born on 21 November 1996 in Santa Barbara, California, United States and she is currently 36 years old. She is an American comedian, YouTuber, actress, singer, and writer. She is also an active user of social media and has a large number of fans around the world or on her social media accounts. She is most popular for her creation and portrayal of the Internet character Miranda Sings. Currently, she has been involved in the grooming allegations with a song but she denies it. The exact details of this incident are not shared yet and we will update you soon.