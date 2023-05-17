Who is Jack Whitehall Dating? Are Jack Whitehall Roxy Horner Split? Explained

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Have Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner Split? If you want to know whether the couple is still together or has split, then read this article to know about the relationship status of Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article.

Jack Peter Benedict Whitehall, born on 7 July 1988, is an English comedian, actor, presenter, and writer. He has gained recognition for his roles in various television series and films. Jack Whitehall portrayed the character of JP in the series “Fresh Meat” from 2011 to 2016 and Alfie Vickers in the series “Bad Education” from 2012 to 2014, as well as in the spin-off film “The Bad Education Movie” 2015. He also co-wrote the latter two projects. Whitehall has been a regular panelist on the game show “A League of Their Own” from 2012 to 2018. In 2017, he starred alongside his father in the comedy documentary series “Jack Whitehall, Travels with My Father” on Netflix and appeared in the television series “Decline and Fall”. In addition, Whitehall served as the host of the BRIT Awards from 2018 to 2021.

Who is Jack Whitehall Dating?

There have been no recent reports or announcements regarding the split of Jack Whitehall, 34, and his girlfriend Roxy Horner, 31. The couple is currently in a relationship and has been together for over two years. They recently shared the joyous news of expecting their first child by posting pictures with their baby scan, expressing their excitement and happiness. Prior to his relationship with Roxy, Jack was in a two-year relationship with singer Jack Bugg, which ended in December 2019. Roxy Horner, a well-known model from Essex, has had a successful career in the fashion industry, working with renowned brands and appearing in British Vogue at a young age.

Jack Whitehall is currently dating Roxy Horner, a well-known model from Essex. Roxy has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, having appeared in British Vogue at the age of 17. She has been signed with the Premier Model Management agency for over a decade and has worked with various renowned brands such as Boohoo, Superdry, and Boux Avenue. In addition to her modeling career, Roxy has also dabbled in acting, with credits in small productions. There was a notable incident at the Brit Awards in 2021, where Jack Whitehall was hosting and Roxy Horner collapsed. She was subsequently taken to the hospital, where it was revealed that she is diabetic. This incident highlighted the challenges she faces with her health condition, but she has continued to pursue her modeling career and maintain her relationship with Jack. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.