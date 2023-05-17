2023 KTM 390 Adventure Launched In India At Rs 3.60 Lakh Specs and Features

Here we are going to share some interesting news with you. KTM has launched the 2023 edition of the KTM 390 Adventure. The bike is priced at Rs 3.60 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about this launch and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this launch. We are going to share every single piece of information about this launch. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

The new KTM 390 Adventure comes in a new color called Rally Orange. The WP Apex suspension is also fully adjustable for compression, rebound, and preload. Damping at the front USD forks is 30 clicks each for compression and rebound. The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for a rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability.

The bike now rides on 19in front and 17in rear spoked wheels with black anodized aluminum rims. The wheels are shod with Metzeler Tourance Tubeless tires. The KTM 390 Adventure also comes with Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU, Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps. They are feathered by the 46mm throttle body and the slipper clutch while being administered through the 5-in-color TFT display and intuitive handlebar switchgear.

At the heart of the KTM 390 Adventure is the same 4-stroke 373cc single-cylinder engine. It uses dual overhead camshafts, four values, a balancer shaft, a PASC slipper clutch, and electronic FI. The KTM 390 Adventure uses Brembo BYBRE brakes with 320 front and 230mm rear discs. The dual-channel ABS system of the KTM 390 Adventure is equipped with aids such as the Cornering ABS and Off-Road ABS.