Jaclyn Alexa Edison is a woman who helped her now-former husband, Nicolas Shaughnessy, to execute a murder-for-hire plot to kill her in-laws in 2018, managed to avoid prison time after being sentenced to 10 years of probation in Austin, Texas, last week. The ruling came after she reportedly cut a deal with District Attorney Jose Garza, whose election was backed by billionaire George Soros. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Who is Jaclyn Alexa Edison?

Edison reportedly pled guilty to conspiracy to attempt to commit capital murder two years after Shaughnessy, and her two hired hit men, Arieon Smith and Johnny Leon, agreed to take up plea deals to serve 35 years in prison. Edison was the final defendant indicted in the case and was reportedly offered to take up deferred adjudication, a form of probation where the defendant is allowed to accept responsibility for a crime without having a record of the conviction. The latest ruling left several people outraged at the district attorney for allowing Edison to avoid jail time. There is much more to tell you about the case, keep reading till the end.

Edison is the ex-wife of Nicolas and the former daughter-in-law of prominent jeweler Ted at Shaughnessy, the owner of Gallerie Jewelers, and his wife corey.