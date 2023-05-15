Who Is James Anderson? England Pacer James Anderson Suffers Groin Injury 2023

James Anderson is currently running in the headline of the news. It is shared that he suffers a groin injury ahead of Ashes 2023 and this news is rapidly circulating on social media sites. He is an English international cricketer and he is most famous for his bowling. He carries a massive amount of fans who are now worried about his health condition and raising lots of queries related to his injury. We are going to share the complete information about his injuries and also discuss some more about him in this article, so read continuously and completely.

As per the sources, he suffered a minor groin injury and he injured when he was playing for Lancashire against Somerset in the County Championship. He was forced off the field in the County Championship After sustaining this groin injury, he immediately went for a scan. According to the reports of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), his fitness will be evaluated before the Ashes warm-up Test against Ireland which is going to take place next month 1 June 2023. Scroll down and continue your reading to get more information about him.

Who Is James Anderson?

He was diagnosed with a “mild groin strain”. He was carted off the pitch on Thursday 11 May 2023 after suffering a groin injury on the first day of the match against Somerset at Old Trafford. It is shared that currently, he is getting treatment for his injuries and no more details have been shared about his groin injury. There are various rumors that are also available related to his groin injury but not much information is shared. Many of his fans are praying for his good health and sharing their reaction to him on social media pages by commenting and posting.

Let us know more about him, He is an English international cricketer and he plays for the England Test cricket team. He was born on 30 July 1982 and he is currently 40 years old. He has a large number of fan followers around the world and on his social media pages. He had a great interest in playing cricket from his childhood and now he is a pacer and said he is the world's second Test bowler. Lots of his fans and social media users including popular personalities also expressed their reaction to his injury incident and prayed that he gets well.