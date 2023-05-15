Team Uddhav Member Faces Police Case For Alleged Appeal Against Shinde Government

For the past few times, Maharashtra Governance is going through a period of controversy as we all know. The severe political ups and downs and the breaking and making of alliances in the state are presenting an uncertain picture of the Government in Maharashtra. The latest piece of news that we are sharing is again making waves. The recent update of Maharashtra politics is confusing the people as to where the politics are heading for. We are sharing with you that in recent information, an FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in Nashik city of Maharashtra for alleged remarks on the present government of Maharashtra. What he has said and in what context, we are going to share in this article. Be with us.

According to fresh reports, MP Sanjay Raut of Shivsena is facing charges for appealing the government officials against the government and an FIR has been launched against the politician by the Nashik Police suo motu. The FIR has been launched under section 505(1) (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, and other relevant sections. It has been reported that Sanjay Rout commented on the 12th of May. It has been news that just after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the embarrassing and confusing situation in Maharashtra.

Team Uddhav Member Faces Police Case

The Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson, Sanjay Rout in a press conference commented on the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. He said that the government is going to collapse in the next three months, so don’t follow the “illegal orders of this illegal government.” After his comment on the government, the political stir increased in the state. As he made his appeal to the police officials and state officials, this led to escalating the matter.

After the statement of FIR against him the politician posted on Twitter that “The police registered the case against me under pressure from the chief minister and state home minister.” He also claimed that democracy and freedom have been severely affected in Maharashtra and said such “autocracy” has to be fought. Sanjay Rout told the media he just gave his opinion to the officials to avoid legal complications in the future as it is almost clear before all the future scenarios of the Maharashtra Government. He is wondering and expressing himself about the FIR launched against him. How the political picture comes to light in Maharashtra, it’s in suspense. What goes after this FIR in Maharashtra, let’s watch. Stay tuned.