Who is Jessica Blevins? Why did She Step Down as YouTube Star’s Manager?

Today we will share a piece of news that has come out. Jessica Blevins is the wife and former manager of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of the most famous streamers, and the couple recently celebrated being in a relationship for a decade. Jessica is an influencer in her own right with more than 890k followers on Instagram, and she also streams on her Twitch profile, which has amassed over 446k followers, as well as runs several different businesses, including her own public relations team. She announced that she is stepping down as Ninja’s manager and is ready for her next chapter in 2022. Jessica served as his manager for seven years, assisting Ninja in achieving heights of mainstream popularity previously out of reach for Twitch streamers.

In a podcast interview in 2022, Jessica explained the reasonings behind her decision to quit as the manager of possibly the biggest streamer of all time. And she stated that she wanted to grow her own brand. “Over the last year, I’ve been growing my brand similar to what I did with Tyler. I have a PR team. I signed with CAA. Before I was focusing on Tyler, so now I’m focusing on my brand simultaneously,” she said. Although Jessica said that she resigned as Ninja’s manager in order to concentrate on her career, many pointed out that it might also have been due to her role in the Pokimane controversy.

Who is Jessica Blevins?

Prior to resigning as Ninja’s manager, Jessica filed a lawsuit for defamation against fellow broadcaster Imane Anys aka Pokimaine for speaking out against JiDion, who had been kicked off the streaming site. Pokimane, a well-known streamer, was the victim of an awful hate raid carried out by another influencer, JiDion, in January 2022. Due to his participation in the raid, JiDion received a permanent ban from Twitch, which prompted him to ask Tyler “Ninja” Blevins for assistance. Ninja seemed to text his Twitch agent while JiDion was on life, saying he would beg them to allow the suspended streamer to resume.

Pokimane, at that time, tweeted, "I think Jessica is trying to say that ninja PRETENDED to text his Twitch representative, which I'm willing to accept and cannot disprove. I just wanted the clip out there to show what happened."