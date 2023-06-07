Why Did Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long Break Up? Check Here’s Reason Explained!

In today’s article, we are going to investigate viral news. Over the years, Amanda Seyfried has nurtured a dynamic career, with a diverse spectrum of roles in different genres. The Oscar-nominated actor found her breakout role in ‘Mean Girls and has since given many phenomenal performances in blockbusters including ‘Chloe’, ‘Fathers and Daughters’, and ‘Ted 2’ among many more. Next, she will be seen playing the role of Rya Goodwin in Tom Holland’s ‘The Crowded Room’, which will air on June 9.

Why Did Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long Break Up?

Following their breakup, the couple soon moved on and Seyfried began officially dating her 'The Way We Get By' costar Thomas Sadoski in March 2016. Seyfried and Sadoski were enjoying their happy marriage in 2019 when she and Long became victims of an infamous private photo leak. A hacker posted a lot of Amanda's personal images online, including some really private ones of her and Justin on a paddleboard in the middle of the ocean. Her lawyers at that time noted that the photos feature Seyfried "either in various states of nudity" or "in intimate moments with her former boyfriend," and were meant to be private.