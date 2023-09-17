Who is Jorge Masvidal? Former MMA Star Sides With Dillon Danis Amid Nina Agdal Drama

Once again a new debate has erupted on the internet regarding Jorge Masvidal, in which it is being said that Jorge Masvidal has given his views on the ongoing feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Dennis involving Nina Agdal. As soon as this news came on the internet, it attracted a lot of people’s attention. So much so that now people are becoming curious to know every little thing related to this matter. With that in mind, we would like to share with you Jorge Masvidal giving his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Logan Paul and Dillon Dennis involving Nina Agdal. Scroll up your screen and read the article carefully.

As you know, Jorge Masvidal is a former professional MMA fighter. In such a situation, he also knows Logan Paul and Dillon Dennis, due to which he has given some of his comments on their recent fight. It is being told that on October 14, there will be a match between Logan Paul and Dillon Dennis in Manchester, England where they will fight against each other. This match will be held on the same card as Cobnam’s Tommy Fury. If you look at it, this is a very big thing for Dillon Dennis because this is his first match.

Who is Jorge Masvidal?

Did you know Masvidal defended Dillon Dennis’ conduct against Nina during a conversation with Red Corner MMA? If you do not know this, then let us tell you that this is true. Masvidal said that he is not the biggest fan of Dillon Danis but in this particular event, she is his fiancee and not his wife. He also said that his fiancee has everything to see the whole world, right? As soon as he used these abusive words, people got very angry with him.

To answer this, Dylan has posted a video on social media depicting a woman sexually and calling herself Nina. But this does not end there, as when the video was posted on the internet, the rumors were refuted by many users and DramaAlert, which you can clearly see in this video. Now people have even started confirming that the woman in the video is not Logan’s fiancee. After all this, you can see that Dylan Logan is apologizing. Here, with all of the material, the article comes to a close. Keep in touch with us for additional updates