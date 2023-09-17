GEN vs NAP Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Genoa vs Napoli Scorecard Serie A League

The next match of the Serie A League is going to be played between Genoa (GEN) and Napoli (NAP). This league is ready to play this football and it creates a buzz among the two best teams of the league. Fans are waiting to know who will face off with each other to grab the title of the match on their side. This match is set to play at 12:15 am on Sunday 17 September 2023 at Luigi Ferraris which is also known as the Marassi. Many are hitting the search engine to know more about this upcoming match, so here we share all the details related to this football match.

Both teams gave good gameplay in thier previous matches and now the fans are waiting to enjoy this match. It is said that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this tournament. Genoa had played three matches and faced one win or two losses. GEN has a total of three points and the team is currently ranked in 14th place on the points table. On the other side, Napoli had also played three matches and faced two matches, or one loss. NAP has six points and the team is currently ranked on the 6th place on the points table.

GEN vs NAP (Genoa vs Napoli) Match Details

Match: Genoa vs Napoli (GEN vs NAP)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Sunday, 17th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

GEN vs NAP Venue: Luigi Ferraris

GEN vs NAP (Genoa vs Napoli) Starting 11

Genoa (GEN) Possible Starting 11 1.Josep Martinez, 2. Mattia Bani, 3. Johan Vasquez, 4. Stefano Sabelli, 5. Radu Matei Dragusin, 6. Milan Badelj, 7. Pablo Galdames, 8. Albert Gudmundsson, 9. Morten Frendrup, 10. Ruslan Malinovskyi, 11. Mateo Retegui