Who Is Karan Sangwan? The Educator Fired by Unacademy Over Viral Video?

In this article, we are going to talk about Karan Sangwan. Currently, Karan Sangwan found himself in political controversy. Karan Sangwan is a very well-known academy teacher. As per the sources, Karan Sangwan is fired from his teaching job just because of his few words. In his teaching clip, it is seen that he is appealing to the students to vote for educated candidates. His video is going viral on various social media platforms and creating a huge controversy. Not only this, we are also going to talk about his family, age, and net worth. If you want to know the complete information, go through the columns and learn the article.

According to the sources, Karan Sangwan is facing many problems. His few words made a huge controversy. The recent incident involving Unacademy and teacher Karan Sangwan has sparked a debate on whether personal opinions should be expressed in the classroom. While Unacademy argues that the classroom is not the place for personal views, others, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, question whether it is a crime to urge students to vote for educated candidates. Unacademy’s decision to terminate Karan Sangwan challenges the notion of freedom of expression. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Who Is Karan Sangwan?

Karan Sangwan is a teacher. Basically, he teaches students online. Karan is a teacher at Unacademy. Unacademy is an online education platform. Karan has also a YouTube channel where he teaches students. His YouTube channel name is Legal Pathshala. He helps the students to crack the APO and ADA exams. His recent clip made a big controversy and raised many questions. He said the students don’t vote for uneducated candidates. Karan Sangwan is a Law subject teacher. He has 14k followers at Unacademy whereas he has 45.7k subscribers at his YouTube channel. He joined the Unacademy on February 7, 2023.

Further, he teaches various batches. Moreover, his age is not mentioned yet. He also helps to solve previous year’s questions paper on Civil Law, Criminal Law, etc. If we talk about his education so he got his law degree from Himachal Pradesh National Law University Shimla. He has almost 7-year experience in Law. He also worked over 1-year at CR Law College Hisar as a teacher. After, that he joined the online dedication platform in January 2020. He is from Hisar, Haryana. He never shares his family information therefore we are unable to give you information regarding this family. He earned money from Unacademy and from his YouTube channel. At this time his net worth is unknown.