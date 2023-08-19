Who Is Abigail Jo Shry? Woman Arrested For Threatening Judge Tanya Chutkan Posted Revealing Facebook Comments

Recently, a comment was revealed on Facebook that attracts the interest of many people and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. There is an investigation that began after this incident and lots of questions are arriving in people’s minds related to the arrest of a Texas woman. Let us continue this article and know the complete details about this incident and also talk more related to this incident.

According to the reports, a Texas woman was arrested to kill the judge overseeing formers 2020 election interference case of President Donald Trump. Previously, she posted on the internet that she thought former President Barack Obama “was the antichrist.” The Texas woman was identified as Abigail Jo Shry and she is currently 3 years old. It is shared that a complaint was filed on Friday and she allegedly left a voicemail on 5 August for Judge Chutkan that began, “Hey, you stupid slave n****r.” She also makes threats to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), all Democrats in Washington, D.C., and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Who Is Abigail Jo Shry?

In this Facebook comment, it is shared that ” I am Crazy and I am a terroristic threat”. After coming out of this comment on the social media pages, the woman has been arrested for threatening Judge Tanya Chutkan. It is also shared that Abigail Jo Shry allegedly said ‘If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, bitch’. She said in the voicemail and later added that You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it. She told a friend that she is “bat shit crazy now” in comments on her Facebook page over the last week. She also said more about Obama in the comment and make false accusations.

She was charged on 11 July with misdemeanor threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and was out on bond when she placed the call to the Judge's office. It is shared that her bond hearing is set in the Southern District of Texas for 13 September 2023 and the investigation is still ongoing. As per the reports that she linked a PBS FRONTLINE investigation into the heroin and opioid crisis in America. It is said that she will be sentenced to prison for a long time.