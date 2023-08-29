Who Is Kassy and Leo? Are Kassy and Leo Still Together? Wiki-Bio, Images

Kassy and Leo are currently getting so much popularity on the internet and social media pages. There is a question regarding whether the couple remains a couple or not. Recently, a post was shared by Leo shared a picture of Kassy and Leo on his Instagram. Some rumors were shared on the internet that the couple are parted and it created a great buzz on the internet sites. Lots of people are showing thier interest in this news. In this article, we are going to share the complete details about the couple and also talk about why the couple is popular, so read it completely.

First, we clarify that the couple is still together. Yes, you heard right the couple is still together and it was confirmed by Leo. He confirmed that they are still together and recently took his Instagram account to provide an update on his relationship status. In this post, he shares the heartwarming image of his partner Kassy and himself with a caption, ‘KALEO ISLAND’. The couple began thier love relationship journey from the Love Island USA Season 5. The fans are following the couple from the beginning and they both gathered a lot of popularity after coming into a relationship. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Who Is Kassy and Leo?

Kassy is also mostly known as Kassandra Castillo and kass.c on her Instagram profile. She was born on 6 January 2001 in the city of Zachary, Louisiana. Currently, she is 22 years old and living in Fort Worth, Texas. She studied at high school and began her journey in her junior year of school. On the other hand, Leo is a dynamic and charismatic contestant featured in the fifth season of “Love Island USA. He is currently 21 years old and living in West Hartford, Connecticut. Both are active users of social media and have a large number of fans on thier social media accounts. Continue reading to know more about the couple.

Leonardo Dionicio is the complete name of Leo and Kassy Castillo is the complete name of Kassy. They both are a lovely couple and the bond of thier love is too strong. Recently, Leo shared a post about thier relationship that tells about thier ongoing bond but also about the strongness of thier love relationship. Both are gaining popularity and their picture is running on the top of internet sites. So, we confirm above in this article that the couple is living together and their break up news is just a fake rumor.