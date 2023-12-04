Who is Kesia Lemoine? Louisiana Mayor Charged After Allegedly Smacking Phone

Kesia Lemoine, the mayor of Elton, La., has been charged with battery after an altercation between her and other attendees at Monday’s town council meeting, according to police. Video of the incident, which was captured on camera, shows Lemoine yelling at another attendee and smacking a cell phone out of her hand, police said. The New York Post first reported on Lemoine’s battery charge on Saturday. The Elton, La. town council meeting began as a routine meeting on November 27 but quickly escalated into a shouting match between Lemoine and other attendees.

When asked about her behavior, Lemoine said, "As a mom, I'm protective and that's something I'm not used to. I apologize for my behavior because I'm the mayor and I'm held to a different standard, but I'm also a human being and I have feelings." The altercation began during a discussion about grants, which quickly veered off-topic and made Mayor Lemoine angry. "We're discussing the budget, you're misinterpreting it," she said, getting angrier. "We're talking about the budget. You're out of order. If you say anything else, we'll have you escorted out."

As the conversation turned to the mayor's salary and accusations of a secret meeting, things escalated further. This isn't Mayor Lemoine's first brush with controversy. Allegations of voter fraud prompted a recall petition earlier this year. After Monday's incident, another recall petition was filed with the Louisiana governor's office. This highlights the ongoing anger in the community. This isn't the first time Lemoine has faced a recall effort, according to a New York Post report. "This is the second time she's faced a petition to recall her from office," the report said. "Last year, a petition was filed to have her removed from office." Monday's incident has reignited the call for Lemoine to be impeached by Louisiana's Democratic governor, John Bel Edwards.