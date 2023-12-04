Who Is Kimora Lee Simmons? Model Thanks Firefighters Who ‘saved’ Her and Family

Kimora Lee Simmons is a very well-known and popular American model and television personality. Currently, her name is at the top of the headlines. As per the sources, the American model Kimora Lee Simmons shared her heartful moment that her house had caught fire. The photos of her house have also gone viral on the web. The recent viral news is coming that the model Kimora Lee Simmons thanked to the fire department for saving her family from a dangerous situation. She expressed her happiness after receiving help from the fire department. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The American personality Kimora Lee Simmons shared a social media post in which she shared that a few days ago her house caught fire. In her social media story, she wrote “My house caught fire. My family are fine and safe. I’m thinking of the fire department that works for use for many houses today and quite possibly saved our lives”. Before talking about her viral news let’s first look at her profile. As we earlier mentioned, Kimora Lee Simmons is an iconic American model, businesswoman, fashion designer, television personality, and author. Kimora Lee Simmons is the mother of five children. Read more in the next section.

Who Is Kimora Lee Simmons?

The sudden response of the fire department saved the lives of Kimora Lee Simmons and her children. The American personality also shared the first responder’s photos. The moment shared her hurtful moment, the fans were shocked and worried about her family. Further, Ming and Aoki her two daughters with her first husband, Russell Simmons. Currently, Ming is 23 years old whereas Aoki is 21 years old. She has another two sons named Kenzo, 14, and Wolfe,8,. As per the sources, in 2020 she adopted a child who was 10 years old at the time of adoption whose name is Tim Leissner. Scroll down the page.

The 48-year-old American personality Kimora Lee Simmons shared a social media story on December 2, 2023. She revealed that the fire broke out at her house. She also uploaded photos of the first responders. Further, she confirmed her safety to her followers. After the incident, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call and reached Kimora Lee Simmons’s house. The model said she is grateful to get help from the fire department. The LAFD battled with the massive fire and safe the lives of Kimora Lee Simmons’s family. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.