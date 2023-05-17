Who Is Lakelyn Doyle? Wife of Missing SC Man Tyler Doyle Gives Birth To First Baby

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you The wife of a missing South Carolina boater who disappeared four months ago, has given birth to their first kid. The man was identified as Tyler Doyle, 22. Recently the news has come on the internet many it went viral on many social networking sites. Now this news is gaining huge attention from the people and currently, this news is trending on social media platforms. Now people are inquisitive to know the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Tyler Doyle, a South Carolina boater was last seen on 26 January 2023, when he had been duck hunting on a boat that capsized in rough waters near the coast of North Myrtle Beach. When Tyler Doyle went missing that time his wife Lakelyn Doyle was pregnant. In April 2023, she gave birth to their daughter. The couple had planned to name their child Paisley Grace before Tyler went missing, as indicated by her social media posts. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Lakelyn Doyle?

As far as we know, in the aftermath of her husband’s vanish, family friend Hannah Faulk made GoFoundMe to support Lakelyn, who was pregnant at the time and help alleviate financial concerns. But, Lakelyn Doyle later requested that the page be shut down, citing “rumors and everything going around” as the reason. Faulk posted a statement in February 2023, She described Lachlin’s decision, saying, “While she is actively searching for her missing husband, she would rather be gone than deal with the drama and rumors. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reed Doyle is the brother of the missing man and he took to Facebook to address the speared of rumors about his brother, expressing his frustration towards those involved. On 31 January 2023, Tyler's wallet, waders, and duck decoys were found approximately two miles offshore. In April 2023, Tyler's family declared that he had been added to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.22 years old, Tyler was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and a camouflage float coat.