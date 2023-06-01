Who is Lexie? Why Was Paige Spiranac ‘Jealous’ of the Taekwondo Black Belt?

In this article, we are going to talk about Paige Spiranac. She is a very famous American social media personality. People also want to know about Lexie. Who is Lexie? If you are one of those who are interested to know the same, then this article is for you. People have many quarries regarding this news. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. Paige Spiranac’s news is circulating all around the web. Why does she feel jealous of the Taekwondo Black belt? This question is making a huge controversy. Continue reading for more details and information and follow us around for all the insights.

First, let’s talk about Paige Spiranac in detail. She is an American social media personality. She is also a very famous golf instructor, and briefly a professional golfer. She was born on March 26, 1993. She is 30 years old. She also got first division in college golf at both the University of San Diego State and Arizona University. She is also leading the Aztecs to their first Mountain West Conference Championship in 2015. She is basically from Colorado, U.S. Her full name is Paige Renee Spiranac. Her older sister’s name is Lexie.

Who is Lexie?

Now, her fans also want to know about her older sister Lexie. Lexie also received a college athletic scholarship, competing on Stanford’s track team. Her mother’s name is Annette, she was a professional ballerina. Lexie is mostly known by her sister Paige Spiranac. Lexie is an athlete. In 2004, she was a member of the 4A Championship team. She is a very hardworking and excellent athlete. She also gets many awards for her excellent performance. In the 2007 State championship, she got the award in the 5A high jump category. The high jump is her biggest achievement. Lexie also has a black belt in taekwondo.

As per reports, in an interview, the golfer Paige Spiranac revealed that she can not do a physical fight with her older sister Lexie because she thinks that Lexie is more strong than Paige. Paige mostly experienced that she got less freedom than her older sister. She revealed her jealousy of her older sister. Lexie is three years older than Paige. Further, due to her excellent performance, Lexie is a member of a very well-known university, Stanford University. Paige feels jealous because her father and mother’s attention is always on Lexie because of Lexie’s abilities in sports. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.