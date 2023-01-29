Who Is Lindsey Knickerbocker? Tammy Knickerbocker Went Missing Explained!

The entire Real Housewives of Orange County is concerned about the missing daughter of the former star, Tammy Knickerbocker. Unfortunately, the former star of Real Housewives of Orange County is seeking help from others to search for her missing daughter, Lindsey Knickerbocker. According to the updates, Lindsey was also seen on January 9 in Las Vegas after being released from jail. She is 34 years old and just released from jail after assaulting an officer for taking her dog. Lindsey’s sister Megan posted multiple photos on social media in the sake of her search and if someone might have seen her.

No one has heard anything about Lindsey since she went disappeared without any trace. Now, it has become a serious matter for everyone and urgent to call to action to help find Lindsey and reunite her with her family who is concerned after her sudden missing. Tammy Knickerbocker confirmed that she believed her daughter wasn’t allowed to have a pet at a hotel which resulted in an altercation between Lindsey and the cop. She faced several charges and was sent to jail. Keep reading to know more details here.

What Happened To Lindsey Knickerbocker?

Let us provide you with some information that Lindsey was last seen in Costa Mesa, California on January 9, 2023. At the time of her missing, she was 34 years old. Lindsey is 5’5 and 110 lbs with brown eyes and blonde hair. Since the reports of her missing went viral on social media, many people come ahead to find her as soon as possible and share her pictures on the Internet.

One of the Facebook posts reads,” ATTN…Please share if you have friends in Vegas. If all my Vegas friends can keep an eye out for my friend Lindsey Knickerbocker she has been missing since Jan 9th. She called her mom, scared of this guy that picked her up out there, and said she thinks he will hurt her… and then the phone got cut off”.

Tammy told that she had interactions with her daughter Lindsey and noted that Lindsey called her from a phone that was borrowed from a guy on the street. She also told that she didn’t recognize the number but received a voicemail saying,” Please call me. Please call me. I need help”. After a few days, Tammy received a message on Facebook that said,” I am fine, I am fine, I will call you tomorrow”. Still, police is trying to find out Lindsey as soon as possible before any mishappening takes place.