ATN vs SAM Serie A Match Live Score, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups Players, Atalanta vs Sampdoria – Who Will Win?: A highly anticipated football match is going to be played between two powerful teams in the Serie A-League. This match is going to be played between Atalanta vs Sampdoria.

The Serie A match between Atalanta and Sampdoria is going to be played at Gewiss Stadium.



ATN vs SAM Match Details

Team: Atalanta (ATN) vs Sampdoria (SAM)

League: Serie A

Day: Sunday

Date: 29th January 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Gewiss Stadium

ATN vs SAM Lineups Player

Atalanta (ATN) Possible playing 11: 1. Juan Musso, 2. Jose Luis Palomino, 3. Berat Djimsiti, 4. Giorgio Scalvini, 5. Joakim Maehle, 6. Hans Hateboer, 7. Teun Koopmeiners, 8. Jeremie Boga, 9. Ederson dos Santos, 10. Duvan Zapata, 11. Ademola Lookman

Sampdoria (SAM) Possible playing 11 :1.Emil Audero, 2. Tommaso Augello, 3. Omar Colley, 4. Bruno Amione, 5. Bram Nuytinck, 6. Mehdi Leris, 7. Abdelhamid Sabiri, 8. Filip Djuricic, 9. Harry Winks, 10. Manolo Gabbiadini, 11. Sam Lammers

ATN vs SAM Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams’ players are very hardworking and amazing and they always give their best to entertain their fans. This match is going to be played between Atalanta vs Sampdoria on 29th January 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Gewiss Stadium. The ATN team won 2 matches, draw 2 matches and lost 1 match and the SAM team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. ATN team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.