Who Is Prerak Mankad’s Father And Mother? Prerak Mankad Related To Ashok Mankad

Today, we come with new interesting news about Indian cricketers. Recently, a name Indian cricketer is going viral on social media and getting a lot of attention. Prerak Mankad’s name is currently grabbing the attention of his fans. His fans are very curious to know what is the relationship between Prerak Mankad and Ashok Mankad. This news is circulating on the internet. People have many quarries regarding this news. What is his net worth? His fans want to know about his family. How he related to Ashok Mankad. If you want to know the complete information about this news, continue with this page until the end. Let’s read in detail.

Who Is Prerak Mankad’s Father And Mother?

After, searching data both cricketers are not related to one another. Only their last name is matching profession. It a misconception has been created among their fans. People are also excited to know the family details of Prerak Mankad. Now, let’s talk about his family. His father’s name is Nileshkumar Mankad. His has very passionate about cricket. He started playing cricket at a small age. He is still single. His father also shared his important role in nurturing his cricketing talent. If we talk about his net worth, he has approximately 1.5 Crore.

According to the sources, Prerak Mankad is an Indian cricketer. He was born on April 23, 1994. He is 29 years old. He plays for Saurashtra. Further, Prerak made his first debut in 2016. He has a huge fan following. His name was first listed as A for Saurashtra. He made his List A in the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Due to his excellent performance, he made his team to success in the tournament. Also, he represented the Punjab Kings in the auction for the 2022 IPL. His skill is very high level.

If we talk about Ashok Mankad was an Indian Cricketer. He was born on October 12, 1946. He died on August 1, 1946. When he died he was only 61 years old. His nickname was Kaka. He played for India in 22 Test matches. He was a right-handed batsman. He was born into a Brahmin family. He was the eldest son of Vinoo Mankad. Recently, he is on every social media platform due to his name. People have very eager to know how he is related to Prerak Mankad. Let us tell you that due to their last name and profession, Prerak fans are thinking that they are both related to each other. due to their last name, people have made confusion.