Who Is Quantum TV and Why Was Arrested? Controversial Youtuber Charges Explained!

This news is about a YouTuber who is arrested.

The creator of Quantum TV has developed a reputation for aggressively asserting ownership through copyright claims against several videos made by other people, leading to a protracted dispute with another YouTuber, Kelly. On April 24, 2023, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of a public record, revealing that Quantum TV, a popular YouTuber, was arrested for domestic violence on April 14, 2023. The tweet claimed that the YouTuber had been charged with a first-degree felony and that the original tweet provided more information about the case. The post quickly went viral, with many fans of Quantum TV expressing shock and dismay at the news.

Several users replied to the tweet, expressing their support for the alleged victim and demanding accountability for domestic violence. As per the public records shared in the tweet, the YouTuber has a bond amount of $500. According to official records, Quantum TV, a well-known personality in the entertainment industry has been accused of physically assaulting an unidentified woman and preventing her from contacting law enforcement. Additionally, he is alleged to have attempted to access the victim's bank account and transfer money without her consent. It is being told that due to the fight, the victim has got injuries on her hands.

The incident has attracted international media and general public attention.