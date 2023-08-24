Who is Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa? Wiki-Bio, Age, IQ, Net Worth, Instagram

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is getting so much attention and popularity on the internet and social media pages. He is an Indian chess grandmaster who became an international master at the age of 10 years. He made history as the youngest International Master and Grandmaster. Now, he is running on various social media pages and lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about himself. He made an impact on the global chess community with his exceptional skills. Lots of questions are raised related to himself. Let us continue this article and learn every single related to him, so read continuously and completely.

Our sources have gathered a lot of information about him and here we are going to talk about himself in this article, so read continuously. Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa is his complete name but he is mostly known as R Praggnandhaa around the world. He was born on 10 August 2005 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Located in India and he is currently 18 years old. He is an Indian chess grandmaster and a chess prodigy who became an international master at just the age of 10. He was one of the youngest at the time to do so, and when he was only 12 years old, he became the second youngest.

He became the youngest player to defeat then-world champion Magnus Carles on 22 February 2023 at the age of 16 years. He also beat Carlsen in a rapid game at the Airthings Masters Rapid Chess Tournament on 16 October 2022. He received the title of Grandmaster in 2018. He won the World Youth Chess Championship Under-8 title in 2013 and earned the title of FIDE Master. He also won the title of the under-10 in 2015. He is proud of India and became the youngest international master in history when he was only 10 years, 10 months, and 19 days old. He is the motivation for many people and students. Swipe up this article and read Continue.

His parents are Rameshbabu who works as a branch manager at TNSC Bank and his mother Nagalakshi who is a homemaker. Her mother also accompanies him at national and international competitions. He is the younger brother of R. Vaishali who is a Woman Grandmaster and International Master. There is no information about his relationship and it is said he is not involved in any kind of relationship. He won various awards and achieved success in his life. He was invited to the Magistral de Leon Masters in Spain for a four-game rapid match against Wesley So in 2018.