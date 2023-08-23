BOTF vs JUS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Botafogo vs Defensa y Justicia Copa Sudamericana

Here, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Copa Sudamericana League. This match is set to be played between Botafogo (BOTF) and Defensa y Justicia (JUS). This upcoming match is fully set to begin at 03:30 a.m. on Thursday 24 August 2023. This match will be played at the Olympic Stadium located in Berlin in Berlin, Germany, and this match will be most liked by the people at the stadium. Many fans of both teams and the football are so excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this football match such as teams, team players, points table, reports, previous gameplay and more in this article.

Both teams played well in this tournament and won the hearts of the people at the stadium. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams then Botafogo faced two wins and three losses in the last five matches. This team had played six matches in this tournament in which they faced two wins and four draws. On the other hand, Defensa Y Justicia also played a total of six matches in which they faced five wins and one loss. Every player will give their best, so watch and enjoy this match.

1. Lucas Perri, 2. Victor Cuesta, 3. Fernando Marcal, 4. Adryelson Lima Silva, 5. Leonel Di Placido, 6. Danilo Neves, 7. Junior Santos, 8. Carlos Eduardo, 9. Marlon Freitas, 10. Joao Victor, 11. Tiquinho Soares

1. Enrique Bologna, 2. Nazareno Colombo, 3. Alexis Soto, 4. Nicolas Tripichio, 5. Tomas Cardona, 6. Agustin Sant Anna, 7. Gabriel Alanis, 8. Julian Lopez, 9. Gaston Togni, 10. Nicolas Emanuel Fernandez, 11. Santiago Solari

As per the exclusive sources, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and all players will give thier best performance in this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some verified sites. This football match will be one of the most liked and fully enjoyed by fans or viewers.