Who Is Ronnie Strasser? Meet Sabrina Strasser Husband, Family Wiki-Bio, Age

Dancing Queens star Sabrina Strasser’s husband is known as Ronnie Strasser. When Sabrina was 19, she first met her husband, who was 17 years older. You may make the connection that she was on the time employed by his enterprise, Phantom Developments. The couple finally tied the knot in January 2008. As for his or her youngsters, Sabrina and Ronnie share two daughters Abigail and Chloe who have been an enormous part of Sabrina’s enterprise Sabi Chic. “The identity does not solely come from my nickname being “Sabi” however S stands for Sabrina, Abi stands for Abigail, and Ch in stylish stands for Chloe. Hence, SabiChic,” Sabrina revealed. Abigail turned 13 on June 3, 2022, whereas Chloe turned 10 in the identical yr and month.

Who Is Ronnie Strasser?

Besides the 2, Ronnie can also be a father to different two youngsters Lauren, 32 years outdated, and Sam 33 years outdated. In 2014, he appeared in the National Post’s article about the Risk & Rewards of fatherhood in center ages. There he stated, “My actual concern isn’t emotional or monetary it’s to be wholesome. I don’t need my woman, as a 12-year-old, to not have a father. That’s my largest concern.” “If you requested me 20 years in the past how would all play out, I by no means would’ve imagined like this,” Ronnie added, who had then just lately watched his youngest daughters stroll down the aisle at his son’s marriage ceremony, one thing he calls the happiest second of my life.”

