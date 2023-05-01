Who Is Ruby Hexx and Pal Ivy Fox? Thomas Brodie-Sangster Gets Unusual Offer from YouTuber

Recently the news has come on the internet that two female YouTubers after approaching a man to ask him out on a date but were unaware that he was a very famous British actor. The two women are identified as Ruby Hexx and Pal Ivy Fox. Currently, the two women are trending on social media due to their Tik Tok videos. currently, this video is gaining huge attention from people. Now people are searching for this news on the Internet as they are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

YouTuber Ruby Hexx and her friend Ivy Fox took part in a well-liked Tik Tok trend by questioning strangers if they'd want to have $100 or go on a date with the two of them. But when they went up to English actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, they had no idea what they were doing. The weirdest thing is that neither lady emerges to recognize that they have been talking with Thomas Brodie Sangster.

Who Is Ruby Hexx and Pal Ivy Fox?

Thomas Brodie Sangster is one of the best English actors who is known for his best role in The Maze Runner and Love Actually. The two girls are seen in the video coming to the Maze Runner actor on the street with a microphone and surprising him with the question. Since the video has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms and gained huge attention from people.

Thomas is a very talented actor who is famous for his best roles including Simon in Nanny McPhee, Jojen Reed in Game of Thrones, Newt in the Maze Runner film series, Sam in Love Actually and many more. He was selected for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. The actor declared his relationship with Talulah Riley last year.