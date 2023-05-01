Who Is Diana Ornelas? Stanford Preschool Teacher Arrested For Murder of Friend

The breaking news is coming from Standford, California that a preschool teacher was arrested for a murder case. Diana Ornelas is a preschool teacher. she was arrested for murder. She is a teacher at Stanford University. She was arrested to kill her friend. This news is circulating on the internet. This news is going viral on every social media platform. People are searching in huge quantities for Diana Ornelas. This news is gaining attention on various social media platforms. There are many questions raised after her arrest. Why she did? What was the cause behind this murder? If you want to know in detail about this news so, continue till the end and read the full article.

A Standford, California preschool teacher Diana Ornelas was arrested. She is 22 years old. While her young school students napped in the classroom, she arrests for the murder of her friend. Diana Ornelas was arrested in the connection to killing of her friend named Oliver Waterfall. Oliver Waterfall was 24 years old. Diana Ornelas was arrested when she worked at the daycare center of the prestigious California institution. According to the sources, California authorities said she was arrested at the naptime. Further, she was arrested outside of the perimeter of the CCSC campus.

Who Is Diana Ornelas?

When Diana Ornelas was arrested outside the perimeter of the CCSC campus on that time students were not present at that moment and further, they did not derange the operation, and all information was written by CCSC officials to parents. CCSC officials did not want to break parents’ faith because their childer is studying at the CCSC campus therefore they wrote letters to children’s parents. According to Standford Daily reports, We all are amazed and upset by hearing this news because the Children’s Center of the Standford Community campus is a place and community that is more important and means so much to all of us.

If we talk about that person who was murdered named Oliver Waterfall was 24. Waterfall was missing for a month. According to the sources, on April 11, 2023, Waterfall’s body was found along a Santa Cruz County highway. Waterfall’s body was found for almost a month. Waterfall died due to a gunshot. On the other side, Dennis Novoa and Diana Ornelas was a friend of Waterfall. The cause behind Waterfalls’ murder is still unknown. Waterfall’s murder cause is not confined yet. According to the sources, the CCSC community further wrote to the student’s parents letter that Diana was fired from her job.