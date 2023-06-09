Who is Stephen Foreman? Suspect Brutally Shot 13 year-old Girl, Aiken Walmart Shooting

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you An Aiken man was arrested after a shooting. The shooting incident happened at the Walmart on Whiskey Road and left a 13-year-old injured. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on the social media platforms. Currently, it is making headlines on the internet as this news left many questions in people’s minds and now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The 13 years old girl has been identified as Ashton Rickard. As per the report, the Aiken Department of Public Safety, a man has been taken into custody after a gunshot occurred Wednesday night at a Walmart in South Carolina that wounded 13 years old Ashton Rickard. The suspect was also identified as 32 years old Stephen Foreman who was from Aiken. He has been arrested by the police and charged with attempted killing and having a firearm while committing a violent offense on Thursday. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Stephen Foreman?

Reportedly, Foreman called the Department of Public Safety while officers have been responding to the Walmart and asserted to be at the KFC fast food less than half a mile away. Foreman was arrested and jammed at the Aiken County Detention Facility. As per the jail records, no bond has been set and Foremen is still detained. 32 years old is a suspect, and has formerly faced charges of gun violence. Police in Aiken are familiar with him. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, the incident happened at a home on Interlachen Court and involved a 65-year-old man, his 62-year-old wife, and their 32-year-old son. The elder brother asserted that the suspect ordered his brother and parents to the living room after emerging from his bedroom carrying a sawed-off shotgun. As we already mentioned the shooting incident happened at Walmart at 2035 Whisky Road at around 7:30 p.m. The 13 years old girl shot in the e abdomen and arm was discovered by the police. Currently, the investigation is ongoing.