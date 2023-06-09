Highway 2 South of Calgary: Person Airlifted to Hospital After Single-Vehicle Collision

In this article, we are going to talk about a terrible crash incident that happened on Highway 2 south of the city. This crash incident was so terrible and it attracts the interest of many people. There is a video shared on the Internet related to this crash which is crossing a large number of views and running on various social media platforms. This news is creating a great buzz on the internet and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this crash incident. Let’s continue this article and here we shared every single piece of information related to this crash.

As per the exclusive news and information, one person is suffering from major injuries after involving in this crash. This terrible crash incident took place at 5 a.m. on Wednesday 7 June 2023 on Highway 2 south of the city. Police confirmed that at least one person is in life-threatening condition following a crash on Highway 2 south of the city. Police and paramedics arrived at the incident scene after getting the report of this crash. Currently, not much information has been shared related to this crash. Our sources are on the way to fetch more details related to this crash.

Highway 2 South of Calgary

After this tragic crash incident, the police began an investigation and the investigation is ongoing. Due to this crash incident, southbound lanes of Highway 2 were closed at Dunbow Road said by 511 Alberta. But later, one lane was reopened. Currently, there is no information about this crash incident and the injured person. It is believed that only a single vehicle was involved in this crash. It was a single-vehicle crash that happened on Highway 2. Police found one person in the crashed vehicle who was injured seriously in this terrible crash. Scroll down to know more about this crash.

It is shared that the injured person was immediately transferred to the hospital by STARS and the Emergency crews are at the scene seen in the shared pictures. The investigation is ongoing but nothing has been shared yet wheater many different theories are flowing on the Internet sites about this crash. The exact reason behind this crash is still unknown. Mostly times the reason behind the crash are coming out as drinking and driving but nothing can be said too early. We will update our article after getting more details related to this crash incident and mention it in our article. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.