Who Is Suzy Eddie Izzard? Spotted Zooming Through London On Boris Bike

Suzy Eddie Izzard is currently gathering so much attention on the internet and it is shared that she was spotted cycling through London on a Boris Bike. She is a British stand-up comedian, actor, and activist who has a large number of fans around the world. There is a video came out that featured Suzy and this video went viral on the internet sites. This video is rapidly circulating on various social media and lots of people are showing their interest in this matter. Let us continue this article and know every single piece of information related to this incident or herself.

Who Is Suzy Eddie Izzard?

As per the exclusive sources and information, she was seen cycling on a Boris Bike through London. Before spotting on a bike, she enjoyed the night out at the top restaurant in the city. When she was walking through the Pimlico area, passer-by Ian Barret snapped at her and she was seen in high spirits. Later, she was again spotted at hotspot J Sheekey in a pink miniskirt and black top. In the uploaded pictures, it is shared that she was waiting at traffic lights at 2 pm on Tuesday 27 June and she was going towards Westminster at the time when this picture was clicked.

There is a video also shared that shows Ian and Suzy together. This video is available to watch on various social media pages such as Twitter, Telegram, Instagram, and more. In this viral video, Ian said that “I am walking and thought, ‘That’s Eddie Izzard’. I thought if they stop at the lights, I’ll say hey. He added “They stopped and I say Hii to Suzy and complimented their shoes. She was seen riding a Santander Cycle also can be said as Boris Bikes. Recently, it is coming forward that she announced a name change earlier this month in which she added Suzy in front of Eddie.

Let us know more about herself, Edward John Izzard is her complete name but she is mostly known as Suzy Izzad. She was born on 7 February 1962 in Aden, Aden Colony. She is an actor, and activist but is most popular as a comedian. She attended various events and also appeared in many shows. She carries so many fans around the world. Currently, she is getting attention after spot cycling through London on a Boris Bike and her fans are sharing their reaction or love for her. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.