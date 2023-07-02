Maamannan Box Office Collection Day 3: Budget & Total Collection Worldwide

In this article, we are going to talk about Maamannan’s box office collection. This film is gaining huge popularity after its release. People have a very eager-to-know day 3 collection. Currently, this movie is at the top of the movie’s ratings. People hugely like this movie’s action, drama, and suspense. This news is going viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention.

Maamannan Box Office Collection

Maamannan Box Office Collection (Day 1, 2 and 3) Collection (INDIA) Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 6.75 Cr Day 2 [1st Friday] ₹ 4.32 Cr * rough data Day 3 ₹ 6.00 Cr * Total Collection ₹ 17.07 Cr

As we know that Maamannan is an Indian Tamil-language political thriller movie. Maamannan was released on June 29, 2023, at the box office. On its first day, the movie gained much popularity. This movie is directed by Mari Selvaraj and the producer of this movie is Udhayanidhi Stalin. There are many famous stars cast in this film. This movie received mixed-to-positive reviews from critics. If we talk about the movie’s story Maamannan is an MLA belonging to the oppressed community. Rathnavelu is the district secretary in the same party as Maamannan and belongs to the dominant community.

Further, the Athiveeran role is played by Udhayanidhi Stalin and the famous Maamannan role is played by the Vadivelu who is MLA. Keerthy Suresh is playing the Samba’s role in the Maamannan film. Due to the Rathnavelu and Maamannan are high attitudes and nature both are always at loggerheads. One day, Sundaram notices that the opposition party was disrespectful to his father, therefore Sundaram, his colleagues, and other party members, Rathnavelu lashes out at them, which instigates Maamannan and Veera to turn from pawns to players. This movie started enjoying its first day. The audience are appreciating the star due to their excellent work and acting.

On its 3rd day, Maamannan collected Rs 6 crore at the box office. This is the most anticipated movie. This movie performed excellently in its first 2 days. Maamannan earned 10.75 in its first 2 days at the box office. Further, Maamannan is collect over 6.25 Cr on its third day, according to the sources. Maamannan had an overall 42.62% Tamil Occupancy on Saturday, July 01, 2023. Still, people are going to watch this movie. The rating of this movie is increasing day by day. Maamannan collects over all 16 crores at the box office. Maamannan is filled with full of drama, action, and thriller. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.